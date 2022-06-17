Noodles are one of the most preferred dishes when it comes to eating outside. Until now, we all have relished our top favourite desi chowmein, chilli garlic noodles, and even Hakka noodles. However, with the new variations that keep coming worldwide, there are so many new recipes that are equally delicious. And it's not just that; these recipes offer you a completely new taste that you might not have had before! So, this weekend, we highly recommend you make some yummy noodles with these recipes. Check them out below:





(Also Read: Instant Noodle Recipes: Easy Instant Noodle Recipes For Beginners Trying To Ace The Cooking Game)

Here Are 5 Noodles Recipes To Make Over Weekend

This recipe has been all the hype lately. It's easy to make, creamy, and will leave you drooling! The peanut butter in noodles gives it a rich taste which, mixed with red chilli flakes and other sauces, makes it absolutely lip-smacking! Once you make it, top it with lots of spring onions and relish.





Dan Dan Noodles are the typical street snack in Sichuan. This is a quick and easy option for those who enjoy spicy, sweet, and tangy cuisine. This recipe is vegetarian, even though Dan Dan Noodles traditionally include a sprinkling of pork mince.

Shirataki, which means "white waterfall" in Japanese, appropriately reflects the noodles' transparent aspect. According to the USDA, the flour derived from glucomannan includes roughly 3% fiber and 97% water, making these noodles low in calories. That is why, you can have it in your weight-loss diet!





Yes, you read that right! Your beloved butter chicken in a noodle form. This recipe is as desi as it can get. The sauce is fiery yet creamy and makes you want to dig into it. Plus, the succulent chicken pieces add a nice texture to the noodles.





(Also Read: This Yummy Chicken Hakka Noodle Recipe Is Perfect For Mid-Week Indulgence)





Another delicious noodle recipe that you must try is this noodle salad. This recipe consists of a fantastic mix of vegetables which are topped with fried noodles and a simple dressing. You can make this recipe whenever you have guests coming over.











So, what are you waiting for? Make these delightful noodles recipes, and let us know which one was your favourite.