If you have grown up near a mango tree, you can never really dislike Indian summer. While the rest of the world cribbed about the scorching weather, heat stroke, sweating and irritability, you had your eyes fixed on the tree. Much before the ripened mangoes, it was time for the raw mangoes to fall on the ground, one by one for everyone to devour. Seldom do we love a fruit in its raw form, but that's not the case with the 'king of fruits'. Raw mangoes only consumed but celebrated across India. Our many traditional raw mango recipes are proof. Also known as kaccha aam or kacchi kairi, raw mango has a delightful tarty taste that serves as a good base for pickles, candies and chutneys. The raw mango chutney is one of the most beloved summer recipes of India and can be made very easily. This tangy relish does not even require an army of ingredients. Made with mangoes, peppercorns, bay leaf, asafoetida and cloves could be an excellent side dish to your parathas, rice and rolls. You can also use it as a sandwich spread if you are feeling a little creative.

There is a whole gamut of raw mango recipes you can experiment with

Raw Mango Chutney Recipe:

To make this chutney, you would first need to grate some raw mangoes. Transfer it into a bowl or a steel glass and mix it with sugar. Now, take this mango and sugar mixture and tie it in a muslin cloth and keep it in the sun for about four days. Keep stirring the mixture every once in a while. After your mango-mix has soaked in enough sun, mix in salt, chilli powder, peppercorns and powdered garam masala and continue sunning till the sugar dissolves. Once done, transfer the chutney to a sterilised glass jar or any vessel you find safe and store it for months. Make sure the vessel is air-tight.

Wondering what to do after you have made the chutney? Make quick parathas. Paratha and aam ki chutney make for a delightful breakfast combination that is loved by all. Try this aloo paratha recipe for a wholesome experience and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.

