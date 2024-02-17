In Bengal, from bustling cities to tranquil villages, fish is at the heart of every Bengali meal. Whether it's the riverside stalls of Kolkata or the serene backwaters of Sundarbans, fish dishes are an essential part of Bengali culture. While Bengalis love to fry their fish, there's a special dish that takes a gentler route- Bhapa Mach, where the fish is steamed instead. It's a way to keep the fish tender and full of flavour without the fuss of frying. We found a version of Bhapa Mach that brings a green twist with a coriander paste.

Also Read: Bengali Fish Fillet Recipe

Bhapa Mach gets a green twist:

In the world of Bengali cooking, Bhapa Mach is a star, showcasing the beauty of tradition and the joy of simple, flavorful food. In this rendition of Bhapa Mach, the steamed fish curry is tinged with vibrant greens and tantalising flavours. The recipe was shared by Kolkata food influencer Anindya Madhushree Basu on their Instagram page 'pikturenama'. Instead of the customary mustard, this curry boasts a verdant twist with a coriander paste infusion.





Doesn't the fish curry look tempting? Imagine fresh coriander leaves blended with spicy green chillies and garlic, mixed with creamy yoghurt and tangy mustard oil. It's like a flavour explosion in every bite! Can't wait to try it out? Let's take you through the easy recipe for the steamed fish curry that you can make easily in your kitchen.

Also Read: 11 Best Fish Recipes

How To Make Bengali Steamed Fish Curry I Unique Bhapa Mach Recipe:

Start with fresh katla or rohu fish. Coat them in the coriander paste along with turmeric, salt, and mustard oil. Let them marinate while you heat up some oil in a pan. Once it's hot, gently place the fish in and let them steam to perfection.





Savouring the Goodness:





Once the fish is cooked through and the aroma fills your kitchen, it's time to dig in! Serve it hot with a side of fluffy rice. With each mouthful, taste the simplicity and richness of Bengali cuisine.





Dive into this green delight and experience the magic of Bengal on your plate!