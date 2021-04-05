Let's admit it, there are parties that we have attended only because we secretly knew that they would be serving chicken tikkas for starters. This ubiquitous chicken snack made with marinated chicken pieces is smoked in tandoor and is neither too hot, nor too mild. The soft succulent meat beneath the crispy charred bits oozing with juicy spices is all it takes to make our day. Tikkas are mostly a North Indian phenomenon because 'Tandoor' or clay oven were a sensation in this part of the country, but with time chicken tikka travelled around the country and abroad. You may have tried many exciting versions and variations of the dish, but have you tried the kasundi chicken tikka?

Chicken tikkas are a crowd favourite

Kasundi is a Bengali mustard relish. It is hot, pungent and all things lip-smacking, if you enjoy that additional zing. A mere spoonful of this mustard sauce could give your dishes a tangy kick. This classic sauce or paste is made with fermented mustard seeds, spices and dried mangoes can be found in any big grocery store. If you can make it, then nothing like it.

Many people have tried to give their own spin to chicken tikka

This Kasundi chicken tikka recipe can be an excellent dish for any gathering or event. It is easy to make, and has all the makings of a blockbuster. Trust us, this is all your guests would be talking about all through the day. The good thing is, that it is incredibly easy to prepare. It is okay, if you do not have a tandoor, you can prepare it in your oven or microwave too.

The trick is to make an excellent masala. Chicken tikka is only as good or as bad as the masala it is marinated in; chicken in itself has a neutral flavour. Here, you have to prepare a marinade using kasundi, garam masala, red chilli powder, hung curd, salt, mustard oil, ginger-garlic paste and turmeric powder. Dip the chicken fillets in this mix and marinate well, let it rest for at least four hours. Now, place them on a skewer and cook them in tandoor or in your microwave.

Here is the detailed recipe of kasundi chicken tikka. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.

