This Chilli Garlic Idli Recipe Is One Fusion Dish You'd Be Making Again And Again!

The trend of fusion dishes is often a hot topic of debate among foodies. While some are in favour, others vehemently are against the idea of tampering with traditional recipes. However, not many seem to mind it, if the recipe is given a twist while retaining the essence of original recipe. One such fine example of the same would be this chilli garlic idli recipe. Idli is a soft and puffy rice cake hailing from South India. It happens to be a popular breakfast item across India too. It is often paired with sambhar or chutney and is traditionally steamed. This recipe also involves steamed idlis, only the batter has a flavourful addition of garlic and chilllies. Here's how you can make this fun snack at home.





Ingredients:





1 Cup Parboiled Rice

3/4th Of Dhuli Urad Dal

2 tsp Garlic Powder

2 tsp red chilli flakes

1/ 2 cup of green onions, finely chopped.

Method:





1. In a vessel wash and soak rice for four hours.

2. In another vessel do the same with urad dal.

3. Drain the rice and dal separately.

4. Grind dal and rice separately to make two coarse batters, use water if required.

5. Now mix both the rice and dal batters, add water too, to get a pouring consistency.

6. To this smooth batter add salt as per taste, and allow it to ferment overnight. Make sure you do not forget to cover it with a lid.

7. Now to this fermented batter, add garlic powder, red chilli flakes, chopped spring onion.

8. Take a ladle and fill an idli mould with the batter. Allow it to steam for 10-15 minutes. Serve hot.





Tip: Make sure you grease the idli moulds with oil before you pour the batter, this will ensure that the batter does not stick to the bottom.





Serve these idlis hot, with an additional sprinkling of chilli flakes. You can dunk it in sambhar or tuck into it as it is. Some tangy and chilli tomato chutney or soy sauce also makes for a nice accompaniment for this snack. Make sure you write to us in the comments about how you liked it.







