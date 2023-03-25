Hyderabadi cuisine is one of the most loved cuisines in the country. It is an amalgamation of Mughlai, Turkish and Arabic cuisines, and boats of a wide variety of non-vegetarian delicacies. From the world-famous biryani, haleem to korma, nihari and more, Hyderabad is every non-vegetarian food lover's paradise. While these meaty dishes certainly hold a special place in our hearts, the city also offers a wide range of flavourful vegetarian delicacies. Be it the classic Hyderabadi bagara baingan or Hyderabadi khatti dal, these dishes too never fail to disappoint our taste buds. Adding to the list, here we bring you a Hyderabadi veg dalcha recipe that makes for a delicious addition to your lunch menu.





Dalcha is a Hyderabadi-style dal that is typically made with meat. It is quite filling, has a thick texture and is oozing with flavours. This vegetarian version of dalcha is made with chana dal and lauki. You can make this delicious stew for a wholesome lunch meal. It tastes best when paired with piping hot jeera rice, biryani or any other Indian bread of your choice. This is a very simple recipe and we are sure that you'll absolutely love it! Let's take a look at the recipe below.





Hyderabadi Veg Dalcha Recipe: How To Make Hyderabadi Veg Dalcha

To begin with, first, we need to wash the chana dal thoroughly. Soak it in water for around 30-40 minutes. Drain the dal and keep it aside. Now, heat some oil in a pressure cooker. Add jeera and finely chopped onions and cook until the onions become translucent.

Add green chillies, ginger, tomatoes and all the dry masalas. Cook until the tomatoes become tender, stirring occasionally. (You will notice that the onion-tomato masala will begin to release oil).

Next, add the soaked chana dal and stir well. Add chopped lauki, imli and salt. Now, add water and give it a nice mix. Cover it with a lid and pressure cook on high heat for 3-4 whistles. Once done, remove the lid and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot!

For the step-by-step recipe of Hyderabadi veg dalcha, click here.





Try out this recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.