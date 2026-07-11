Pune is known for its vibrant street food culture, and one of its lesser-known gems is the wholesome and flavourful Matki Bhel. Unlike regular bhel made with puffed rice, this version features sprouted matki (moth beans), making it a filling, protein-rich snack. It combines fresh vegetables, tangy chutneys, crunchy toppings and aromatic spices to create a delightful balance of flavours and textures.





Whether you're looking for a healthy evening snack, a light lunch or a post-workout meal, Matki Bhel is an excellent choice. Easy to prepare and packed with nutrients, this traditional Maharashtrian favourite proves that healthy food can be just as exciting and satisfying as classic street food.

Why This Matki Bhel Is Special

Matki Bhel stands out for being both nutritious and full of flavour. Sprouted matki is naturally rich in plant-based protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals, making this dish wholesome and satisfying. Fresh onions, tomatoes, coriander, green chillies and tangy chutneys add layers of flavour, while crunchy sev provides the perfect finishing touch.

It is light, easy to prepare and can be customised to suit your preferred spice level, making it ideal for any time of the day.





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How To Make This Protein-Packed Matki Bhel At Home

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Ingredients

2 cups sprouted matki, boiled until tender

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

2 tablespoons fresh coriander, chopped

1 tablespoon tamarind chutney

1 teaspoon green chutney

1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon chaat masala

Salt, to taste

2 tablespoons nylon sev

Juice of half a lemon

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Method

Step 1: Boil the sprouted matki until tender but not mushy. Drain any excess water and allow it to cool slightly.

Step 2: Transfer the matki to a large mixing bowl. Add the chopped onion, tomato, green chilli and coriander.

Step 3: Add the tamarind chutney and green chutney. Sprinkle in the roasted cumin powder, chaat masala and salt.

Step 4: Squeeze the lemon juice over the mixture and gently toss until all the ingredients are evenly combined.

Step 5: Just before serving, garnish generously with nylon sev and extra coriander for added crunch and freshness. Serve immediately for the best flavour and texture.

This Pune-style Matki Bhel is a delicious way to enjoy a healthy, refreshing and protein-rich snack at home. Packed with flavour, texture and nutrition, it is sure to become a favourite in your recipe collection.