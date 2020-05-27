This Punjabi Kukkad Masala Recipe By DHABA Is Ideal For Spicy Chicken Cravings

This chicken recipe is a potpourri of various rustic spices

Highlights Chicken can be prepared in a range of ways

Chicken is a good source of protein

Punjabi kukkad masala is made with a heart mix of spices

You know what we love the most about chicken, it is the fact that it is so versatile that it impresses in almost every avatar. You can have it in soothing and comforting soups or as an indulgent chiken tikka, the list is endless. When you think of chicken you can possibly not rule out the mention of butter chicken. The luscious tomato-based, and creamy dish that has earned scores of fans home and abroad? Or Tandoori chicken, the smoky and crispy chicken that can give any chicken appetiser a run for its money! If you are among the ones who like your chicken delicacies to be all things, fiery, and decadent then we have a recipe that is sure to impress.





Recipe Video: Punjabi Kukkad Masala:







(Also Read: 28 Best Indian Chicken Recipes | Easy Chicken Recipes)





This Punjabi kukkad masala, and edgy recipe by Dhaba restaurant would definitely add a spark to your spread. It is potpourri of various rustic spices. The texture of tandoori chicken (click for recipe) in juxtaposition with robust curry makes for a memorable treat. You can pair this rich curry with naan or rice depending upon your choice. If you cannot fathom so much heat, you could perhaps check the spice and green chillies.





(Also Read: Velveting Chicken: Easy Technique To Make Chinese Takeout-Style Tender Chicken At Home)





Here is a step-by-step written recipe with the whole list ingredients. Try making it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. We are all ears!





Step-by-step recipe of Punjabi Kukkad Masala:

PREP TIME: 30 minutes COOK TIME: 30 minutes SERVES: 4





Ingredients:





500 gms tandoori chicken

2 tbsp oil

2 tbsp curd

1/2 cup fresh tomato puree

1 tsp green chillis, chopped

1 tsp garlic, chopped

1 tsp ginger, chopped

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tbsp meat masala

1 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp coriander, chopped

1 tbsp red chilli oil

1 tsp green herbs

1 tbsp ginger, julienne

1/2 lemon

Water as required

Salt to taste

Method:





1. In a pan, heat oil.





2. Stir green chillis, garlic, ginger and tandoori chicken for few minutes.





3. Pour some water on the top.





4. Add red chilli powder, coriander powder and some more water.





5. Add salt, tomato puree, meat masala, curd garam masala and coriander leaves.





6. Pour some red chilli oil and squeeze half a lemon.





7. Sprinkle ginger flakes, coriander and green herbs on it.





8. Serve hot with roti.



















