Let's be real, mornings can be really hectic. From getting ready for work and eating breakfast to doing household chores, there is a lot going on in our minds. In such situations, all we desire is for things to happen quickly and not to spend much time doing any task. If you have to cook in the morning, we are sure you're always on the lookout for recipes that are quick and easy to make. Tired of the same old breakfast routine? Well, get ready to shake things up! We're about to introduce you to a unique recipe that will totally surprise your taste buds and make mornings something to look forward to - Maharashtrian Ukad. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @chieffoodieofficer.

Also Read: Mirchi Ka Achaar Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Try This Maharashtrian Version Today

What Is Ukad? What Makes It A Must-Try?

Ukad is a Maharashtrian-style rice flour porridge, commonly eaten for breakfast. It's oozing with desi flavours and is super light on the stomach. Featuring an array of spices and a tantalising tadka, it packs a punch of flavour. Ready in just a few minutes, it's ideal for a wholesome breakfast or for days when you're running late in the morning.

Is Maharashtrian Ukad Healthy?

Absolutely! Maharashtrian ukad is a light and nourishing dish made primarily from rice flour, curd and a mix of spices. It's low in fat, easy to digest and doesn't involve any deep frying or heavy ingredients, making it a nutritious choice.

How To Make Maharashtrian Ukad At Home | Maharashtrian Ukad Recipe

Maharashtrian ukad is a quick and easy recipe that's ready in under 5 minutes. Follow these steps to make it at home:

Start by adding rice flour, curd and water to a large bowl. Whisk well and add salt to taste.

For the tadka, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, hing, grated garlic, ginger, haldi, onion, curry leaves and chilli powder.

Saute for a few minutes, then add the prepared rice flour-curd mixture to the pan.

Keep stirring until the mixture thickens and resembles porridge.

Finally, top it with a tadka made of oil and red chilli powder.

That's it - your Maharashtrian ukad is now ready to be savoured!

Watch the full recipe video here:

Can You Make Maharashtrian Ukad Without Curd?

Yes, you can make ukad without curd. While curd adds a slight tanginess and helps make the porridge smooth and creamy, it's not essential to the recipe. If you're avoiding curd due to dietary preferences, you can simply replace it with water or buttermilk.

Also Read: Misal Vs Usal Pav: What's The Real Difference Between These Two Maharashtrian Dishes?





Doesn't that look absolutely delicious? Don't wait - try this mouth-watering desi-style porridge soon and make your breakfast even more flavourful.