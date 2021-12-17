Let's admit it; there is something about the weekend that raises our deepest and most intense cravings. Rich and greasy are a must-have on the weekend menu and so are lots of spices and flavours. After rushing from one deadline to the other throughout the week, we finally have the time to sit back and enjoy some of the most decadent dishes fit for the lazy weekend mood. Keeping this in mind we bring for you a lip-smacking dish called - Keema Naan. You might have enjoyed a variety of delicious buttery naans till date, but this recipe, is something entirely different! The keema naan is made by stuffing flavourful and moist keema inside the naan; every single bite of this delicacy ensures an explosion of flavours in your mouth.

Keema Naan is the perfect weekend dish to make at home

Keema Naan is the perfect choice when you are looking for an indulgent yet no-fuss recipe. The naan is so flavourful that you wouldn't even need a curry to accompany it. Just make a yummy sauce/dip of your choice and dig in. You can either bake the delicious keema naan or make it in the tawa, the process is slightly different but both the outcomes are absolutely drool-worthy. Interested to try out this weekend's must-have? Here is the recipe for you.

How To Make Keema Naan l Keema Naan Recipe:

For the dough, prepare a soft and airy mix similar to a pizza base. You can either use yeast or curd to make the dough fluffier. Knead soft dough and let it sit for at least a couple of hours. Until then, prepare the keema stuffing.





For the keema, It is preferable to cook the meat before adding it to the naan. The uncooked meat may leave excess water once placed on heat and make the naan soggy and not as crispy as we would want it to be. Heat some oil in a pan and add ginger-garlic paste, minced meat, red chili powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt, and some coriander leaves. Cook this until the keema is soft and well flavored.





Stuff the filling inside the dough and roll with light hands. For baking, cook the naan 50% on a pan and bake in a pre-heated oven. For preparing it in tawa, lightly turn the naan on both sides until cooked. Apply an egg and milk mixture on top of the naan for a shiny restaurant like finish. Serve hot with a side for your choice.





