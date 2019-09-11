Traditional Indian Dessert With A Healthy Twist! Try This Zucchini Halwa Recipe

Zucchini halwa

With a bevy of traditional Indian desserts around us, we are always spoilt for choice. The desserts we have grown up eating are rich, deeply flavoured and brimmed with sweetness. Halwa has always been a popular Indian dessert and a favourite of many people. This dish is also made during religious occasions and festivals like Navratri and often offered as prasad. The grainy and mushy pound is usually made of grainy flour like semolina (sooji) or sometimes wheat flour (atta) or gram flour (besan). The flour is roasted in oodles of clarified butter (ghee) and sweetened with sugar syrup. Nuts or cardamom seeds may also be added for flavour enhancement. Even though halwa has religious connotations, it could never be placed in the category of healthy foods. In that case, no dessert has ever been considered healthy. Right?





But, what if you can put a healthy spin to your favourite halwa? Well, it is definitely possible. We dug out an amazing recipe of halwa made with zucchini! The name zucchini says it all. For the unversed, zucchini is a popular squash vegetable, sharing the same pedigree as of pumpkins and cucumbers, namely - Cucurbita Pepo. Zucchini is the new entrant into the world of superfoods. It is green in colour and is prized for its bountiful of nutritional properties.





Zucchini: A Healthy Vegetable

Zucchini is a rich source of fibre, which helps in keeping digestive system running smoothly and promotes satiety. It is a low-calorie food, which is great for those trying to lose weight. It contains high water content so does not leave you feeling too heavy and stuffed. Zucchini has a reasonable amount of potassium, making it a good food for people dealing with diabetes or heart ailments. Due the presence of vitamin A and C in abundance, zucchini also helps flushing out toxins from the body and building its immunity.

Zucchini Halwa

In this recipe, zucchini is cooked with milk, khoya and sugar. This halwa is made more inviting and delectable with the topping of malai and cherry.





Make this delish and healthy dessert at the next dinner party you host and impress your health-conscious friends. See the full recipe of zucchini halwa here.













