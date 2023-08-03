Dosas are a go-to option for times when we feel like having something light yet wholesome. They come in endless different varieties and never fail to please our taste buds. The combination of a crispy dosa paired with hot sambar is like a match made in heaven. And not to forget the delicious chutneys! Apart from its incredible flavour, dosa is also one of the most comforting dishes, which is why we find ourselves ordering it so often. If you've been craving dosa lately, you can get some delicious options to choose from Mithaas. What's more, when you use the NDTV Big Bonus App, you receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 10% reward on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app and link your bank cards to earn rewards. Linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure so you better make the most of your order and earn too.

Here Are 5 Mouth-Watering Dosas You Must Try:

1. Rava Onion Dosa

Crispy and flavourful - a combination that we all love! Unlike plain rava (suji) dosa, this one includes caramelised onions, which makes it taste incredibly delicious. The sweetness of the onions and the savoury taste of the dosa will surely delight your taste buds.

Photo Credit: Istock

2. Masala Dosa

Masala dosa is an all-time favourite. It is stuffed with spicy and masaledaar aloo stuffing, making it an ideal dosa for those who enjoy all things spicy. Pair it with piping hot sambar and coconut chutney, and enjoy!

Photo Credit: Istock

3. Mysore Masala Dosa

This particular dosa has a separate fan base altogether. It's a close sibling of masala dosa, but a lot spicier and more flavourful in taste. The addition of a red-coloured spicy chutney on its inside is what makes it so unique. It's just impossible to resist indulging in it.

Photo Credit: Istock

4. Paneer Dosa

You must have tried numerous paneer dishes, but have you tried a paneer dosa? Soft and crumbly pieces of paneer coated in masalas and wrapped inside a crispy dosa. This one will surely take you by surprise with its delectable taste.

Photo Credit: Istock

5. Rava Masala Dosa

If you're a fan of rava dosa and like it to be spicier, then the masala version of it is the best option for you. Each bite of this yummy dosa offers a burst of flavour in the mouth. Once you try it out, it'll become your new favourite.





