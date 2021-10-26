Diwali is that time of the year when we celebrate the victory of light over darkness. A particular feature of the major festival is treating ourselves and those visiting us with delicious food items and sweets. There are many recipes that people follow on the day as a symbol of sharing happiness and goodwill. Many people invite their friends and colleagues to their homes for feasting. In almost every household, the festival is preceded by a discussion on what should be cooked. From children to elders, everyone enjoys that discussion and enthusiastically offers their suggestions.





Here's a finely curated list of evergreen recipes for you to add to the discussion. Prepare any or all of these dishes at your home and treat your family members and guests with some tasty food this Diwali.





1. Ajwaini Chakli





Popularly known as Muruku or Chakli in Maharashtra, it is an all-day crispy round-shaped snack, made of rice flour, and fried in hot oil. Everyone likes it and it can be prepared in advance so that you don't have to spend time in the kitchen on Diwali.

Chakli are evergreen Diwali snacks

2. Zafrani Kaju Katli

What's a Diwali without sweets? Quick and easy to prepare, this kaju katli is liked by everyone. While saffron is a powerful antioxidant and lifts up the mood, cashews are a great source of healthy fats and minerals.





3. Moong Dal Samosa





This is a twist on the regular aloo samosa that you have savored often. The moong dal and spices give it a tangy taste and are liked by guests. Moong dal is also easy to digest, so you don't get the sort of bloating that happens with aloo samosa.

Samosas are loved by all

4. Shahi Tukda





Fried bread loafs dipped into a thick mixture of milk and nuts — lip-smacking and delicious. It's a perfect dessert option for festivals like Diwali. Also, it can be prepared within 45 minutes.





5. Mohanthal





A traditional Gujarati sweet, it's rich in flavour and casually melts in the mouth. Mohanthal is prepared with ghee-roasted besan and sugar and includes khoya, milk and nuts.

Delicious Diwali sweet mohanthal

6. Nariyal Barfi





Nariyal or coconut barfi is a must-have during Diwali. This popular sweet is made with coconut, sugar, milk, and cardamom powder. We bet you just can't stop at one!





7. Dahi Bhalla





One of the most loved North Indian snacks, Dahi Bhalla can be chilled in the refrigerator and then served. The street-style snack is sure to make guests ask for more. The bhallas are drizzled with sweetened curd, chutneys, and chaat masala.

Dahi bhalla is a diwali favorite

Enjoy the festival of lights with these scrumptious recipes. Happy Diwali 2021!