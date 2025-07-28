Rasam has been a staple in many South Indian households for generations. With its numerous variations and flavour profiles, rasam has captured the hearts of foodies across the country. From the spicy kick of tomato rasam to the soothing warmth of lemon rasam, each variety offers a unique experience. And now, as the monsoon season is ongoing, Masterchef Aruna Vijay has shared a game-changing recipe on her Instagram that's sure to become a new favourite: Tulsi Paan Rasam! This unique rasam tastes incredibly delicious and will be ready in just 15 minutes. Without further ado, let's dive into the recipe.

Health Benefits Of Tulsi Paan Rasam:

This ancient concoction combines the sacredness of tulsi with the digestive benefits of paan leaves, creating a symphony of flavours that will leave you wanting more. Its unique blend of herbs and spices provides a plethora of health benefits. Whether you're battling a cold, seeking relief from congestion or simply looking for a refreshing twist on traditional rasam, tulsi paan rasam is an absolute must-try.

Is Tulsi Paan Rasam Healthy?

Absolutely! Tulsi paan rasam is a powerhouse of nutrition, packed with ingredients that offer incredible health benefits. Tulsi is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, while paan leaves aid digestion and boost immunity. The rasam's blend of spices, including ginger, garlic, and black pepper, further enhances its medicinal properties.

What To Serve With Tulsi Paan Rasam?

For a traditional and comforting experience, serve tulsi paan rasam hot with steamed rice and a side of crispy papad. Alternatively, you can also sip on this herbal goodness as a standalone broth. Either way, you'll be treating your taste buds and your body to a truly delightful experience.

How To Make Tulsi Paan Rasam | Rasam Recipes

Step 1: In a mortar-pestle, roughly crush the tulsi leaves, paan leaves, curry leaves, ginger, garlic, ajwain, black pepper, cumin and tomato.

Step 2: In a pot, add the crushed mixture along with tamarind pulp, water, turmeric powder, hing, rasam powder and salt.

Step 3: Simmer the mixture on low flame for 5-7 minutes until it becomes aromatic.

Step 4: In a tempering pan, heat ghee and add mustard seeds. Let them splutter.

Step 5: Add dry red chillies and curry leaves to the tempering pan and saute briefly.

Step 6: Pour the tempering into the rasam and mix well. Turn off the flame.

Step 7: Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Enjoy your delicious and comforting homemade rasam! Do let us know how you found its taste in the comments section below.