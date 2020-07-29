Uncultured Cafe's Stellar Baida Curry (Egg Curry) Recipe Revealed, Watch Video Inside!

Baida curry is a crackling recipe you should try today.

Egg is one of the few ingredients that we have in our pantry that has come to our rescue countless number of times. Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, all you need are some eggs to whip up a masterpiece. And the best part is, it does not even take that long! Aren't eggs the easiest to cook, and so amazingly versatile?! From omelette to egg curry and to souffle, eggs could be prepared in a gamut of ways. One of our most favourite egg preparations is definitely the egg curry. In many parts of southern India, egg curry is popular as Baida curry and happens to be one crackling affair. Made with a bouquet of spices, tangy tomatoes and herbs, the gravy is so indulgent, it may compel you to get up for a second helping.





Recipe Video Of Baida Curry:











We managed to dig out Uncultured Cafe and Bar's Baida curry recipe and you can thank us later. Here's a cooking tip that could help add the extra zing to your dish, when you fry boiled eggs, fry it in a little bit of oil and red chilli powder to make fried egg balls. For a rich appeal, the recipe also uses almond paste, which is nothing but just some soaked almonds which is ground in a mixer. Pour the creamy gravy over fried eggs and serve hot. Try the recipe at home and let us know how you like it.

Here's the written recipe of Baida Curry by Uncultured Cafe and Bar:





Ingredients:





4-5 fried whole eggs

1tsp ginger mince

1tsp green chilli chopped

1 cup tomato masala paste

2 tbsp almond paste

1 tbsp coconut paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1tsp coriander powder

1 tsp julienned ginger

Fresh coriander

2 tbsp Cream

3 tbsp Oil

Salt to taste

Method:



