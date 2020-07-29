SEARCH
Uncultured Cafe's Stellar Baida Curry (Egg Curry) Recipe Revealed, Watch Video Inside!

Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, all you need are some eggs to whip up a masterpiece. This Baida curry is another easy recipe you can try today!

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: July 29, 2020 14:41 IST

Baida curry is a crackling recipe you should try today.

Highlights
  • Eggs are the best bio-available sources of protein
  • Egg curry is super easy to make at home
  • Baida curry will perk up your spread in a jiffy

Egg is one of the few ingredients that we have in our pantry that has come to our rescue countless number of times. Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner, all you need are some eggs to whip up a masterpiece. And the best part is, it does not even take that long! Aren't eggs the easiest to cook, and so amazingly versatile?! From omelette to egg curry and to souffle, eggs could be prepared in a gamut of ways. One of our most favourite egg preparations is definitely the egg curry. In many parts of southern India, egg curry is popular as Baida curry and happens to be one crackling affair. Made with a bouquet of spices, tangy tomatoes and herbs, the gravy is so indulgent, it may compel you to get up for a second helping.

Recipe Video Of Baida Curry:



We managed to dig out Uncultured Cafe and Bar's Baida curry recipe and you can thank us later. Here's a cooking tip that could help add the extra zing to your dish, when you fry boiled eggs, fry it in a little bit of oil and red chilli powder to make fried egg balls. For a rich appeal, the recipe also uses almond paste, which is nothing but just some soaked almonds which is ground in a mixer. Pour the creamy gravy over fried eggs and serve hot. Try the recipe at home and let us know how you like it.

Here's the written recipe of Baida Curry by Uncultured Cafe and Bar:

Ingredients:

  • 4-5 fried whole eggs
  • 1tsp ginger mince
  • 1tsp green chilli chopped
  • 1 cup tomato masala paste
  • 2 tbsp almond paste
  • 1 tbsp coconut paste
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1 tsp turmeric powder
  • 1tsp coriander powder
  • 1 tsp julienned ginger
  • Fresh coriander
  • 2 tbsp Cream
  • 3 tbsp Oil
  • Salt to taste

Method:

  1. Heat oil in a pan.
  2. Add minced ginger and green chilli.
  3. Add the tomato masala paste and cook for 3-4 mins.
  4. Add the coconut paste and almond paste.
  5. Add salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, julienned ginger.
  6. Add fresh coriander and cream.
  7. Pour the gravy over fried eggs.
  8. Serve hot.


