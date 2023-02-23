For many of us, bamboo is a material rather than a dish. We know that it is used to make eco-friendly household items or put in a small pot to decorate houses. But bamboo shoots can actually be safely consumed and are used to make many delicacies. It is a common ingredient in the cuisine of the northeastern and certain eastern states of India. It is also eaten in some parts of Karnataka. People in Japan, China and Thailand also cook with this plant. Bamboo shoots are loaded with nutrients that contribute to a healthy immune system. Although they contain toxins in the form of cyanide taxiphyllin, they are usually boiled or soaked prior to consumption. These processes render them toxin-free yet full of minerals that have various health benefits. In a recent post on Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra wrote about the advantages of eating bamboo shoots. Here are some of the key takeaways:

5 Surprising Health Benefits of Bamboo Shoots:

1. May aid in weight loss

Bamboo shoots are low in fat and thus can help you shed extra kilos. Photo Credit: Pixabay

If you're seeking to lose weight, calories and cravings are two things you would try to control. This is where bamboo shoots can help you out. These shoots are low in calories but high in fibre, which helps reduce belly fat. They also make you feel full for longer periods. Thus, eating them can help you avoid the temptation to grab a quick (often unhealthy) snack.

2. Good for your gut

As bamboo shoots are high in fibre, consuming them is also ideal for those suffering from constipation. The shoots specifically contain cellulose, which "increases the peristaltic movement of the intestines and helps digestion," explains Lovneet. Research has shown that these shoots also function as a prebiotic and thus support healthy gut bacteria.

3. May reduce cholesterol

Rich in phytonutrients and phytosterols, bamboo shoots can neutralise LDL cholesterol, which is bad for health. Some studies suggest that the soluble fibre content of bamboo is what helps it in this regard. The nutritionist adds, "Because of its high content of K, bamboo helps to maintain normal blood pressure and is labelled as a heart-protective vegetable."

Bamboo shoots can be prepared in many ways. It also used as an ingredient in Asian curries. Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Helps maintain bone density

Bamboo shoots contain potassium, calcium and phosphorus, which are important for strong bones. According to Lovneet, "They include a lot of vitamin C, which aids in the absorption of other critical minerals for bone health." Their potassium content also helps regulate heart rate.

5. For healthy skin

Due to their silica and copper content, bamboo shoots are also great for your skin. The nutritionist explains, "Silica is the third most overflowing element in the human body after zinc and iron. Silica increases tissue levels of hydroxyproline, a key amino acid required for collagen and elastin synthesis." Copper is another mineral that may help prevent skin ageing.

Consider including bamboo shoots in your diet to take advantage of all these benefits. There are many simple dishes you can prepare with it!

