Murmura is one of those snacks that we just can't stop bingeing on. Whether in the evening with our cup of chai or while on a road trip, it somehow makes everything better. Many of us usually have a big dabba (box) dedicated to murmura stored in our kitchen. While plain murmura is timeless, there are now several other flavoured versions available out there. If you love murmura as much as we do, how about treating your taste buds to something different this time? Enter Pani Puri-Flavoured Murmura - a unique twist on the classic namkeen that will leave you craving for more.

What Is Murmura?

Also known as puffed rice, murmura is a light and crispy snack made by heating rice kernels under high pressure. This process results in their puffed-up appearance. Murmura is super versatile and can be infused with different flavours, like this pani puri one. It makes for a delicious snack to binge on whenever those hunger pangs kick in.

How To Store Pani Puri-Flavoured Sev Murmura?

The best way to store murmura is in an airtight container. This way, it doesn't come into contact with air and moisture, ensuring it remains fresh for longer. Make sure you keep the container in a cool and dark place, away from sunlight for an extended shelf life.

Is Pani Puri-Flavoured Sev Murmura Healthy?

Yes! Murmura is quite low in calories, making it a healthy alternative to several fried namkeen varieties. What's more? Murmura is a good source of dietary fibre. Eating it will ensure that you stay full for a longer period, thus preventing binge eating.

How To Make Pani-Puri Flavoured Sev Murmura At Home | Murmura Recipes

The recipe for this murmura was shared by chef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram. Start by microwaving coriander and mint leaves in 30-second bursts until completely dry and crispy. Do the same for green chillies, ginger, and garlic. Once done, transfer all of it to a food processor along with amchoor powder, roasted jeera powder, black pepper, chaat masala, dried imli, sugar, and pink salt. Grind to form a coarse powder. In a pan, heat oil and add peanuts and roasted gram. Saute for a minute, then add the prepared masala along with murmura. Give it a good mix and top it with crispy sev. Your pani puri-flavoured sev murmura is now ready to be savoured!

Will you give this pani puri-flavoured murmura a try? Tell us in the comments below!