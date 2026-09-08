Eggs are a kitchen staple in many households, but making sure they are still fresh before using them is just as important. The shell alone cannot always tell you whether an egg is safe to eat. And once eggs have been sitting in the fridge for a while, it's easy to lose track of when they were bought. To help consumers check egg freshness at home, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shared a simple test that requires only water and an egg.





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How To Check If Eggs Are Good To Consume

On its official X handle, FSSAI shared a short video demonstrating an easy way to assess the freshness of eggs. All you need is a glass of water and an egg. Fill a glass halfway with water and gently place the egg inside.

If the egg sinks and rests flat at the bottom, it is fresh.

If it stands upright at the bottom, it is older but may still be usable.

If it floats to the surface, it is likely spoiled and should be discarded.

Apart from the water test, FSSAI also advises consumers to look for signs such as cracks, leakage, an unusual smell or any discolouration after cracking the egg open.

Egg Storage: How To Keep Eggs Fresh For Longer

Proper storage plays a key role in maintaining both the quality and safety of eggs. Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

1. Keep Eggs In Their Original Packaging

The packaging helps shield them from absorbing strong smells and flavours from other foods stored in the refrigerator. If you bought them lose, make sure to keep them in a box so they don't crack easily.

2. Store Them On A Fridge Shelf

Frequent opening and closing of the fridge door causes temperature changes, making it less ideal for storing eggs.

3. Make Sure The Fridge Stays At 4 Degrees Celsius Or Below

A consistently cool temperature helps preserve freshness and slows bacterial growth.





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4. Don't Wash Eggs Before Refrigerating Them

Commercially sold eggs have a natural protective coating that can be affected by washing. If needed, wash them only just before use.

5. Use The Oldest Eggs First

Following a first-in, first-out approach can help prevent eggs from sitting unused for too long. Marking the purchase date on the carton can also make tracking easier.





So, make sure to follow these steps before you consume eggs the next time.