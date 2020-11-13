Vitamin C Benefits: How To Make Orange And Coriander Juice For Immunity

Oranges are loaded with vitamin C

The year 2020 has been a wake-up call in so many ways. We have neglected our health for far too long, and now there is no scope to make an error. Everything from our diet to our lifestyle needs to be top-notch to prevent the looming risk of infections. Immunity is not built in a day, but with dedicated efforts, we could build resistance against many diseases, especially the seasonal ones. Many people are complaining of cold, cough and flu nowadays. No one anticipated the sudden nip in the air, but now that the weather is in this phase of transition, we must take all measures to keep ourselves warm and cosy.





Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, is known to do wonders for our skin, hair and nails, but did you know that it is equally effective to keep your immune from infections and diseases. It helps fight the dangerous free radical activity that causes oxidative stress. This chain reaction takes a toll on our cells, causing premature cell ageing, which could lead to weakened immunity.





There are many fruits and herbs around us that are known to be replete with vitamin C. Most citrus fruits and leafy greens are enriched with the antioxidants, many root vegetables are also quite up there. Fans of orange juice would be delighted to know that oranges are touted to be one of the best sources of vitamin C. But it is recommended that you only have fresh homemade juice as the store-bought ones may be laden with hidden sugar that could do more harm than good.





Orange And Coriander Juice For Immunity





In this orange juice recipe, we tried to mix in the goodness of coriander and carrots, and the results were more than delicious. Carrots are a very good source of vitamin C, beta carotene and Vitamin B6, all of which are responsible for healthy immune response. At the same time, fresh coriander is also abundantly loaded with a range of antioxidants.





Here's how you can make Orange and Coriander Juice for immunity:





Ingredients:





2 oranges, peeled

2 coriander sprigs, washed

1 medium carrot, roughly chopped

1 tsp lemon juice

Method:

1. Take a blender, processor or juicer, add the carrots, oranges, lemon juice, coriander and some water (if needed), and give everything a good blend.

2. Strain the juice, serve and drink. Do not add additional sugar. The carrots help add a distinct sweetness to the juice, complementing the citrusy goodness of lemon and orange.





Try the juice to boost your immunity. Let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



