Healthy and glowing skin is something that we all desire. We make sure to buy all the latest skincare products on the market to help achieve this. They may prove to be beneficial, but for long-lasting results, what you eat on a regular basis is equally important as what you apply to it. Now, we know that figuring out which foods are best for your skin can be a bit confusing. That's exactly why we're here to help you out. Here, we have enlisted some of the best foods that you can incorporate into your diet to achieve that healthy glow you've always desired.

Here Are The 5 Best Foods For Healthy And Glowing Skin:

1. Citrus Fruits:

Citrus fruits are a powerhouse of vitamin C and are a must-have to achieve glowing skin. They also have a high water content, which prevents dehydration and dullness of the skin. Instead of spending money on expensive skin care products, make a smarter choice by opting for fruits such as orange, lemon, mosambi and kinnow.

2. Leafy Greens:

Be it spinach, collard greens, kale, or any other leafy green, they all contain an abundant amount of vitamin C. Since they are inflammatory by nature, including them in your diet helps with skin recovery and improves its overall appearance. You can add them to your salads, make juices, or perhaps even make something desi like khichdi or dosa.

3. Nuts:

Nuts not only help curb our hunger pangs but can also do wonders for our skin. They are packed with anti-inflammatory properties, which promote healthy-looking skin. Include nuts such as walnuts, almonds, and cashew nuts in your daily diet to see their remarkable benefits for your skin. They'll become your best skin-care companion for life.

4. Yoghurt:

If uneven skin tone is a cause of worry for you, then yoghurt could help even it out effortlessly. Yoghurt contains lactic acid, which helps minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, it also nourishes the skin from within by providing it with moisture and giving you that glowing look you've always desired.

5. Flaxseeds:

Flaxseeds are another excellent food that you can include in your diet to achieve healthy skin. They are enriched with antioxidants and can help combat redness of the skin or any other skin irritation that you may face. It also promotes skin tightening and may help brighten the skin.

Nourish your skin from within by incorporating these superfoods into your diet.





Disclaimer: NDTV Is A Media Partner Providing Certain Promotional Services To Enigmatic Smile India Rewards Private Limited For Its Application.