Are you looking to add more protein to your meals? How about having a high-protein burger that's also yummy? This can be possible with chickpea burger buns! These delightful buns offer a unique taste, a boost of protein, and a host of health benefits. Chickpea burger buns are a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional burger buns. They are made with chickpeas, a versatile legume packed with nutrients. By incorporating chickpea burger buns into your diet, you can enjoy a delicious and satisfying meal while reaping the benefits of these nutritious legumes. The chef-special recipe for chickpea burger buns was shared on the Instagram page 'bellycius_by_shristysharda.'





Why Chickpea Buns? Benefits Of Chickpeas:

Chickpeas are a great source of plant-based protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates. They are also rich in iron, magnesium, and potassium, essential minerals for overall health. These buns are perfect for those who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet, but they are also a great option for anyone looking to follow a plant-based diet.

How To Make Healthy Burger Buns I Chickpea Burger Buns Recipe:

Soak the chickpeas overnight. In a blender, combine all the ingredients and blend until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a bowl. Shape the mixture into 45 gm round balls. Sprinkle white and black sesame seeds on top. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees C for 40 minutes. Let the buns cool down before slicing and enjoying.

Watch the complete recipe video here:

Tips for making the perfect bun:

For a fluffier texture, ensure the chickpeas are well-soaked and the mixture is blended until smooth.

Experiment with different herbs and spices to customize the flavour.

You can also add grated vegetables like carrots or zucchini for extra nutrition and flavour.





Enjoy Your High-Protein Burger





Now that you have delicious chickpea burger buns, it's time to create a mouthwatering burger. Top your buns with your favourite patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and condiments. Whether you opt for a plant-based or meat-based patty, these buns will provide a satisfying and nutritious base for your burger.

Making Your Burger Even Healthier

Here are some tips for making your burger even healthier:

Choose a lean protein source: Opt for a chicken-based patty. For a vegetarian or vegan option, try a plant-based patty made from beans, lentils, or quinoa.

Load up on vegetables: Add plenty of vegetables to your burger, such as lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mushrooms.

Use a whole-grain bun: If you prefer a traditional bun, choose a whole-grain option for added fibre and nutrients.

Opt for healthy toppings: Instead of using high-fat condiments like mayonnaise or ketchup, try mustard, salsa, or hummus.

Grill or bake your burger: Grilling or baking your burger is a healthier alternative to frying.

By following these tips, you can enjoy a delicious and nutritious burger that will satisfy your cravings without compromising your health.