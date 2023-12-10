If you're a true foodie, we are sure you must be on a constant hunt for new recipes. There's a sense of mystery that unravels with each bite. And this experience brings along with it a lot of excitement. For many of us, this desire to try something is at its peak when it comes to party snacks. Whether you're making them for yourself or for your guests, we are never truly satisfied with what we make. Even if it tastes good, there's this urge to keep experimenting and come up with something better the next time. If you're in a similar situation, you're at the right place. This weekend, we have a lip-smacking Korean cauliflower wings recipe that will leave you craving more. It's quite an interesting take on classic chicken wings and makes for the perfect weekend treat.

What Is So Special About Korean Cauliflower Wings?

Korean cauliflower wings are unlike any other type of wings you've ever had before. Traditionally, we associate wings with only chicken. But here's a unique vegetarian take on them that will take you by surprise. The cauliflower florets are dipped in a spicy batter and then coated with bread crumbs. Instead of the traditional deep-frying method, they are air-fried to a perfect golden brown. That's not all; they are then coated with a sweet and spicy gochujang-based sauce that further enhances their flavour. These Korean cauliflower wings offer the same crunch that you would expect from a regular crispy chicken. The fact that they are air-fried also gives them an edge, making them a healthier option.

Korean Cauliflower Wings Recipe | How To Make Korean Cauliflower Wings

The recipe for these Korean cauliflower wings was shared by chef Guntas Sethi on her Instagram handle. Start by removing the florets from the whole head of a cauliflower. Take a bowl and add milk, flour, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika powder to it to form a batter. Dip the cauliflower florets in it, and then coat them with breadcrumbs. Preheat your air fryer for a few minutes, and arrange the cauliflower florets in the basket. Make sure to space them evenly, or else they'll end up sticking together. Drizzle a bit of oil over them and air fry at 200 degrees C for around 20 minutes. For the sauce, mix gochujang paste, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, honey, and water. Transfer to a pan and cook the sauce until it bubbles. Finally, add the air-fried cauliflower florets to it and toss well with the sauce. Korean cauliflower wings are ready to be savoured!

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

Try out this recipe and you'll surely be surprised at how delicious it tastes.