5 Delicious Egg Recipes For Lunch That You Can Try At Home

There is something about eggs that can turn the fate of just about any dish. Immensely versatile and delicious eggs can be consumed anytime of the day. We mostly associate them with breakfast, but if you are really willing to explore and experiment you would find many new ways to incorporate them in your lunch as well. The universal appeal of eggs is another reason why we love it so much. The whole world is obsessed with eggs. In India too, we have number of desi recipes that can be made with just handful of eggs. Eggs are often dubbed as the best bio-available source of protein. Protein helps keep you full and curbs the urge to binge. If you binge less, you are most likely to lose weight easier.











Here Are Some Desi Egg Recipes You Can Try For Lunch:







A lip-smacking curry teeming with the goodness of tomatoes and choicest masalas, this wholesome and rich curry is best paired with hot steamed rice; it is not a bad idea to pair them with wholesome parathas either. Don't believe us, try it yourself!





Anda bhurji is perhaps one of the easiest dishes to make in the list, but you know it is always a delight. This egg bhurji is slightly high on the masala quotient and go well with anything, breads, pav, naan and parathas.

Pressed for time? Looking to tuck into something filling and wholesome? Step this way. Egg stuffed parathas need handful of ingredients and can be prepared in a matter of minutes. You can enjoy them with any curry pickle. They taste divine with tangy mango chutney too.





Liver and egg cooked with a range of masalas. This fiery dish is ideal for weekends, when you are looking to sit and indulge. Team it with khameeri roti or naan and you are good to go! The stellar dish is a pleasant burst of many aromatic flavours. It may be a little time consuming, but it's worth all your time.





Biryani lovers, raise your hand! This delish rice dish replaces meat with eggs. This biryani has eggs both hard boiled as well as scrambled. A must-try for all egg lovers!





So these were some of our most favourite egg recipes? If you have any interesting recipe to share, do write to us in the comments section below.









