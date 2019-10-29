Watch: Got Left-Over Breads? Make These Delicious Bread Barfi Out Of Them

You can serve this dessert at any gathering

Breads are so incredibly easy to deal with and versatile that they inevitably have become our go-to-resort for any sort of kitchen emergency. Rushed morning breakfasts, midnight nibbles or tea-time munching, you know if you have a loaf of bread in place you are sorted. If we ask you to tell us two of your favourite bread-based snacks, we are sure you'll give us five; but how many popular bread-based desserts can you count on your fingers? Shahi Tukda, French toast, if you press hard enough, you will find a range of tempting bread-based desserts too. This bread barfi is an ideal way to use up your left-over breads.





The fudgy and delectable dessert takes only few minutes to prepare, and is so delectable to bite into each time. This bread barfi recipe was posted by famous YouTuber and vlogger Manjula Jain on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. To make this dessert, you would need a handful of fresh white bread crumbs, slices of bread, some ghee, milk, sugar, crushed walnuts and cardamom. Yes, that's about it. It is so easy to prepare that you can even have your kids help you with the cooking - it could serve as a nice bonding activity. You can serve this dessert at any gathering that is happening at your place anytime soon, and see your guests licking their fingers clean.

Here's the recipe video of bread barfi. Let us know how you liked it.





