We have seen our fair share of mind-blowing dishes on the internet, some of them have inspired us while others just shocked us to the core. Thanks to the creativity of culinary enthusiasts all over the country, more and more unique fusion dishes are being created day by day. From the craziness of masala dosa ice cream and fire gol gappa to the deliciousness of tandoori momos and Maggi manchurian, people have ended up creating dishes that go beyond our imagination! Today, we have found another such creation that has the internet in splits. East meets West in a food vendor's latest creation, and it is called gulab jamun waffle. Don't believe us? Take a look:











In the video, we see the vendor add dry fruits to the waffle batter. Then he pours the batter into the waffle maker and seals it so that it cooks. Once they are ready, the dry fruit waffle is served with a scoop of ice cream and gulab jamuns. That's not all, the gulab jamun waffle is drizzled with chocolate sauce. While we all love gulab jamun and waffle as separate desserts, this unique creation manages to bring a desi twist using gulab jamuns to the western classic waffle. The video was uploaded by Instagram based food blogger @paidaishi_foodie. The video has garnered 977k views and 59k likes.





People on the internet were split; some foodies were in awe of this creation and were eager to try it, while other foodies categorised this dish as another unnecessary invention. Here are a few of the comments:











"Yaar kya ho tum log mujhe waffles se nafrat karvaoge" (Do you guys want me to hate waffles?)











"We need to try this"











"Video bnane ke liye kuch bhi krdo mtlb" (People do anything to make a video)











"Drooling over this"











"I got cravings for this now"











What did you think of this gulab jamun waffle? Do tell us in the comments section below.