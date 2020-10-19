Watch: How To Make Mexican Fried Beans And Salsa Without Onion And Garlic

Mexican fried beans and salsa recipe is a must-try.

Highlights Beans are commonly used to make Mexican food.

Here is a recipe of Mexican fried beans paired with salsa sauce.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

If you love Mexican food, you would know that beans are most commonly used in the yummy Mexican recipes. Beans are rich in protein and lend their distinct flavour and dense texture to the food. Tacos, enchiladas, burritos, you can make almost any Mexican food with beans. Here is a recipe of refried beans paired with simple tomato salsa. It is the perfect recipe to start off making Mexican food at home.





This recipe was posted on YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' by a popular food vlogger Manjula Jain. The recipe uses pinto beans but you can use regular rajma (kidney beans) that is available in all Indian kitchens. This is a very basic Mexican recipe that even a novice cook can easily make at home. You can enjoy the nice, refreshing meal of beans and salsa or you can pair both with chips, Mexican rice, tacos, tostadas, burritos, and enchiladas. And since, this dish is made without onions and garlic, you can even try it during the Navratri festival.





Watch the recipe video of Mexican Fried Bens And Salsa -





(Also Read: 11 Most Cooked Mexican Recipes You Must Try)

Promoted







Soak the beans overnight or for at least 6 hours and boil the beans in the same water. Drain most of the water and save some of it, which will be used later. Then fry the beans in oil for around 5 minutes and mash them simultaneously. Add tomatoes, ginger and salt, and also the water saved after boiling the beans. Cook for another 5 minutes till your get a thick mashed beans gravy. Now to make tomato salsa, blend together roasted whole red chillies, tomatoes and jalapeno peppers, along with some salt. Garnish with some coriander leaves.









