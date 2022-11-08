Winter is almost here and so is the time for indulgence. The season brings along a range of yummy dishes that make us go on a bingeing spree. Gajar ka halwa, gur chai, vegetable achar and more - options are many, leaving us spoilt for choices. Another such popular food item is paratha. Winter and paratha go hand-in-hand. Aloo paratha, mooli paratha, gobhi paratha etc with a dollop of makhkhan (white butter) and achar on the sides, the combo spells indulgence. In fact, we often go creative and experiment with the classic paratha recipes. Take cheese garlic paratha, for instance. It is flavourful, greasy and brings the best of both the worlds on a plate.





We recently came across another such unique paratha recipe that left us craving for more. Hence, we thought of sharing it with you. This recipe includes tomato, capsicum, onion, paneer and more. It is heavy, wholesome and helps you put together a quick meal anytime of the day. And what makes it unique is the fact that this recipe includes no atta or maida in it. Sounds interesting' isn't it? This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. Let's take you through the recipe.

Winter Diet Tips: How To Make Onion-Capsicum-Tomato Stuffed Paratha Without Atta Or Maida:

To make the stuffing, add oil to a pan. To it, add green chillies, onion, capsicum, tomato and cook well.

Add salt, oregano, chilli flakes and cook. Cool down and add cheese to it.

Now, knead a dough by grating aloo and adding corn flour/arrowroot to it.

Cut a roundel and roll it flat.

Add an adequate amount of stuffing on the rolled paratha.

Cover it with another rolled paratha. Enclose the edges well.

Add ghee in a pan and cook the paratha well.

Watch the detailed recipe video below:











For more such stuffed paratha recipes, click here.











Try these recipes and let us know which one you liked the most.