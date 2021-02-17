Watch: How To Make South Indian-Style Kesari Bath In 10 Minutes - Recipe Video

Highlights Kesari bath is one common dessert in South Indian cuisine.

Kesari bath is basically a distant cousin of sooji ka halwa.

Kesari bath is made of rava, ghee, kesar, sugar and water.

If you happen to be a fan of South Indian cuisine, then you must have come across the classic dessert Kesari Bath. It is a constant on the menu at every South Indian food joint in your town. In fact, it is one of the most ordered desserts at every South Indian restaurant. Quintessentially made with rava (semolina), ghee, sugar and saffron, this dish melts in your mouth in no time. However, it sees multiple variations in different parts of South India which depends much on the availability of the ingredients in that particular state. While some region makes Kesari bath with pineapple, others use coconut, banana or rice. But what remains a constant in every recipe is the use of saffron (kesar) - it brings the word Kesari bath.





Kesari bath can be considered a distant cousin of sooji ka halwa or sheera. However, in contrast to the traditional Kesari bath recipe, sooji ka halwa includes a lesser amount of ghee and not a pinch of saffron in the recipe.





Besides being a delicious dessert, Kesari bath also makes a great breakfast food when paired with Khara bath. For the uninitiated, a combination of spicy Khara bath and sweet Kesari bath makes the popular breakfast meal of Karnataka- Chow Chow Bath.

Here we bring you the easiest Kesari Bath recipe that can be prepared in just 10-12 minutes. This recipe has been shared by vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'.





How To Make South Indian-Style Kesari Bath | Quick South Indian-Style Kesari Bath Recipe:

For this recipe, you need ghee, sooji, raisins, cashew nuts, food colour, saffron strands, sugar, cardamom powder and water. Let's find out the recipe.





Step 1. Roast the dry fruits in ghee and keep aside.





Step 2. Roast sooji in rest of the ghee and keep aside.





Step 3. Add water in a kadhai and add some oil/ghee in the water. This will help add glaze to the dish.





Step 4. Now add food colour to the water and add the roasted sooji in batches and mix. Make sure, you keep the flame low.





Step 5. Add sugar to the kadhai and mix.





Step 6. When the sugar melts, add some saffron-infused water to the dish for a rich aroma.





Step 7. Add some more ghee and stir continuously till you get the desired consistency.





Step 8. Add dry fruits, mix everything together and serve hot.





Watch The Complete Recipe Video Of South Indian-Style Kesari Bath:

