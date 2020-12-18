Watch: How To Make Winter-Special Hot Chocolate At Home In Just 5 Minutes

Hot chocolate recipe is a must-try in winter.

Highlights Hot chocolate is everyone's favourite winter drink.

Here is a quick and easy recipe to help you make hot chocolate.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

What is that one meal you crave the most to get rid of winter blues? Please don't say that a mug of hot chocolate doesn't do it for you. We just want to slip into the warm cocoon of our blanket holding the warm cup of hot chocolate. If this doesn't cheer you up, we don't know what will. Chocolate or cocoa is the best 'pick-me-up' food out there; it lifts us up instantly and its mesmerising taste shoos away the stress.





Hot chocolate is, therefore, one of the most loved drinks this time of the year. It is thick, smooth, creamy and so warm. Just the cosy feeling we need to feel better in winter. Here we have the perfect recipe of hot chocolate drink that can be whipped in just 5 minutes, no more.



This recipe video was shared by popular food vlogger Alpa Modi on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Follow this recipe and fix for yourself a mug of yummy hot chocolate topped with whipped cream or marshmallows. You can also throw in some chocolate shavings.





(Also Read: Christmas 2020 - 5 Best Winter Drinks And Cocktails To Enjoy This Season)





To make delicious hot chocolate, heat full-fat milk with some fresh cream. Mix well and make sure not to boil the milk, just heat it till the cream melts. Remove from the flame and add chopped milk chocolate and chopped dark chocolate, powdered sugar (optional), and instant coffee powder. Keep stirring till the chocolate completely melts. Heat again and pour the hot chocolate in a mug. Top it with roasted marshmallows or chocolate shavings, or both.

Promoted

Watch the full recipe video of hot chocolate here:



Enjoy this chocolate-y, winter-special drink.















