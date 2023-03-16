There's nothing more comforting than fried potato snacks. Crisp, golden and tasty - they can lift up our mood any time, any day. Most of them are also extremely easy to make. You don't require fancy ingredients or complex techniques - just a handful of everyday seasonings and basic skills. If you're looking for a different potato snack, we have a great one for you: potato-rice poppers. We found this recipe on the YouTube channel, 'Cook with Parul.' These bite-sized snacks are full of lovely flavours and can easily be prepared in 15-20 minutes. Don't confuse them with rice pakoras. These poppers do not need besan. Instead, rice is used to get a unique texture. Check out the recipe below.

Also Read: Tired Of French Fries? 5 Fresh And Unique Ideas For Potato Snacks

How To Make Potato Rice Poppers At Home | Recipe by Cook With Parul

What you need:

The base of this snack is boiled potatoes mixed with a rice flour paste. Readymade rice flour is not required, just soaked rice. For seasoning, you can use oregano, chilli flakes, ginger garlic paste, pepper and salt. A chopped carrot, capsicum and tomato are also needed. A teaspoon of baking powder can be added for extra crispiness.

Also Read: These Yummy Pakoras Are Made Without Besan, But Are Just As Tasty

How to prepare:

Grate three boiled potatoes and transfer them to a large bowl.

In a mixer, grind soaked rice with a little water to form a smooth paste. Add it to the grated potatoes and mix well.

Add spices of your choice: Italian/pizza seasoning like oregano and chilli flakes are recommended. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Add finely chopped veggies such as tomato, carrot and green capsicum.

Finally, add ginger garlic paste and baking powder. Mix all ingredients thoroughly.

In a glass, add a transparent, airtight plastic bag such that one corner is inside. (You can also use a disposable icing bag if you have one). Spoon part of the mixture into this bag and gather the edges tightly.

Heat oil for deep frying in a kadhai. Once heated well, cut off the edge of the bag. Squeeze and cut off parts of the mixture as it drops into the hot oil to make small bites.

Fry until the poppers turn golden and serve hot with ketchup, chilli sauce or cheesy dip.

To know the exact ingredient quantities and how to use the bag properly, watch the short video below:







Also Read: 5 Mouth-Watering Dip Recipes To Take Your Momo Game To The Next Level

So easy, right? These yummy poppers take very little time to make. Try them at home today and let us know how they turn out.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)