Whether you call it pani puri, puchka, gup chup, or even patashe, the names of this street food might be different but the love for it remains the same! Gol gappas are one of the most popular street foods in the country with countless variations. Just thinking about the delicious flavours of pudina and imly pani (filled in a puri with boiled aloo and chole) makes us craving for them even more. Many chefs and street food vendors experimented with humble gol gappas - while some were delicious and appreciated by the foodies, others did not go well and annoyed the gol gappa lovers. One such experiment with gol gappas failed to impress the masses and left the internet unhappy. We are talking about 'kebab gol gappe!' Sounds a bit offbeat, right? Believe it or not, a dish like this does exist and is being served at a restaurant.





In a recent video uploaded by food blogger Vishali Khurana, we can see her relishing these gol gappa kebabs. These kebabs seemed to be filled with a mixture of veggies and were dipped in a creamy gravy. Lastly, they were topped with onions. Take a look at the video here:





Ever since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 681K times, has 28.6K likes and hundreds of comments from unhappy people! One person wrote, "Na dhang ka kabab rha aur na golgappa (This is not even a kebab neither a gol gappa). Another person wrote, "Samaj nahi aata gol gappe chor du k Instagram. (I don't know if I should leave eating gol gappas or should I leave Instagram).





Many other people have said that gol gappas are the best as they are; the authenticity of a particular food gets lost when such experiments happen. Others have also noted that many food bloggers come up with such bizarre food combinations to gain traction these days.





What do you think about these kebab gol gappas? Would you ever try them? Let us know in the comments below!