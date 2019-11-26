Watch: Make Apple Basundi Dessert At Home With This Recipe Video

Make apple basundi with this easy recipe video

Highlights Basundi is a replica of rabri and its flavour is quite enticing.

This recipe gives a healthy spin to the regular basundi.

Watch the recipe video to make apple basundi at home.

Rabdi is a popular north-Indian dessert. Basundi is a replica of rabri and its flavour is quite enticing. Basundi is made with condensed or thickened milk, which is sweetened with sugar, made creamier with cream or khoya, and decorated with nuts. The thick, milky dessert with its melt-in-the-mouth texture gives a perfect ending to any meal. This recipe gives a healthy spin to the regular basundi and shows how to make apple basundi. Apple is one fruit that is available during all the seasons. With its high nutrient value and subtle sweet taste, apple makes for a great addition to this already delicious dessert.





(Also Read: How To Make Instant Basundi For Those Sweet Cravings )





Basundi is usually served during festivals but you don't have to wait for any particular occasion to enjoy its drool-worthy flavours. The best part about this sweet dish is that it is super easy and quick to make at home. Making this dessert with the year-round star – apple – levels up its offering. Boil milk with sugar on low heat till it thickens. Then, add cashews, almonds, pistachios and khoya along with cardamom powder and grated apple. Give it a good whirl and cook for another couple of minutes. Switch off the gas and decorate the dessert with some more nuts.

This recipe video on NDTV Food's YouTube channel will help you make apple basundi at home with ease. You also get the details of ingredients and their quantities required for making this milky dessert perfectly.





Watch the recipe video of apple basundi here –

(Also Read: 5 Best Gujarati Sweets To Try At Home)













