There are times when we don't want to burden our tummy with heavy, greasy foods. For such times, a salad appeals to us the most. But if you are bored of the usual salads that are made at home, try something different this time. This aloo salad is not just easy to make, but it also tastes super delicious. With the addition of low-fat curd, the meal is not too dry, and with a host of spices, you get a bang of flavours which is usually missing in other salads.





Other than potato, this salad also contains corns, which add a host of nutrients and a distinct crunch to the meal, and we all like it in our salads. To make this delectable salad, take low-fat curd in a bowl, add some salt, black pepper powder, chaat masala, oregano and chilli flakes, and mix well. Then add boiled potato, boiled corn, green chilli, onion, tomato, coriander leaves and a dash of lemon juice. Mix it all well and enjoy.





The recipe was shared by nutritionist Nicky Sagar on her Instagram page '28_dayshealthychallenge'. She shows how to make this aloo salad with ease and looking at the final meal on her plate, we are sure it would taste great.





Here's the post of the recipe video:





So if you also want to have something nutritious, tasty yet a light meal, this aloo salad recipe is perfect. Try it out and let us know how it turned out for you.

