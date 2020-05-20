7 Low-Fat, Healthy Curd (Dahi) Dips You Can Make At Home With These Easy Recipes

The curd-based dips are healthy and tasty.

Do you keep a bowl of chips or nachos on your bedside table all the time while binge-watching your favourite shows or even while working from home? Then you are officially a munchies-lover just like us. We don't know about you, but we get bored of eating the same old chips day after day, and we feel a dip would be great to dip our chips into for a flavourful snack. Before you start wondering how much fat can you consume in a day with all the fatty foods you are already eating, let us clarify we are actually suggesting dips made of low-fat curd without any cream, cheese or other unhealthy ingredients.





Here are recipes of healthy curd-based dips that you can easily make at home with a handful of common kitchen ingredients. Just keep hung curd/yogurt/Greek yogurt/strained curd handy.





7 Healthy Low-Fat Curd Dips Recipes:

1. Basic Curd Dip

All you need is some hung curd and flavour it with salt, green chillies and black pepper. Then garnish it with coriander leaves, and you're done. It's just as simple as it looks. Click here for full recipe.





Hung curd dip goes well with all snacks.

2. Mexican Dip

If you love Mexican cuisine, make this dip with yogurt, jalapenos, tabasco, capsicums and some salt, and use it instead of cream filling for burritos, quesadillas, tacos and other Mexican meals. Click here for full recipe.





3. Turkish Yogurt Mezze

Assemble thick hung curd, garlic, cloves, mint powder or crushed dried mint leaves. Mix them together by adding some water and salt, and make an exotic healthy dip for yourself. Click here for full recipe.





4. Garlic Curd Dip

The 2-min dip recipe requires you to just combine hung curd, minced garlic, salt and black pepper together, and it's ready to go with your munchies. Click here for full recipe.





5. Lemon Curd Dip

This dip is a healthy alternative for sour cream. Just add some salt and black pepper to hung curd and drizzle some lemon juice. Mix well and refrigerate it for some time to let the dip turn into healthy sour cream.





6. Yogurt And Green Onion Dip

Make your basic curd dip and add some green onions along with its chopped leaves to it. Skip adding any sugar, and you have a fresh and crunchy dip ready. Click here for full recipe.





Curd dip with spring onions makes for an excellent accompaniment.





7. Italian Curd Dip

This is for all those who love the flavours of pizza and pasta. Shake some oregano and chilli flakes onto hung curd and pair it with any snack you want.





Fried, chips, toasties - whatever your snack of the day is, don't forget to make complementing health curd dip to go with it.









