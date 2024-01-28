We all take our desserts very seriously. Be it to uplift the mood or put a sweet end to your meal, or celebrate something special - we all have our favourite desserts to reach out for. And let's agree, there's no dearth of options available across the globe. But what reigns supreme is a simple homemade sweet treat. Take custard for instance. You will find different fancy versions of custard available at the bakeries near you, but there's something about a simple egg custard that makes us fall for it time and again. Here, we will share with you a chef's special egg custard recipe that can be a hit at your dinner table. This recipe has been shared by Chef Anahita Dhondy on her Instagram handle. Let's check out.





What Is The Difference Between Custard And Egg Custard?

To put it simply, egg custard is a variation of the cream custard. It is rich, creamy, and has a thick consistency, made by mixing eggs, milk or cream, flavours, and sweeteners of your choice. Fret not, the dish doesn't have an eggy taste or smell. Instead, it is light, and fluffy and includes the aroma of the flavours you add to it.

Classic Egg Custard Recipe | How To Make Egg Custard At Home:

According to Chef Anahita, egg custard is a classic filling used in many dessert recipes. "This rich, creamy custard, while delicious as is, can also be flavored in various ways to create the perfect complement to your cake, pie, or dessert," she adds.





To make the dish, boil milk with sugar in a saucepan. Next, beat the egg yolk, cornflour, and flour and mix everything well. Now add a little milk to the egg yolk mixture - temper it and then add it to the remaining milk stirring continuously until it thickens, remove it from the stove.





The chef further states that you can also strain the custard over a sieve to avoid lumps. Finally, store it in a jar and enjoy.

Watch the detailed egg custard recipe video here:

