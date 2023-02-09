Today, the best of global cuisine is at our fingertips. Within minutes, we can order or find a recipe for dishes that come from any corner of the world. When it comes to desserts, we especially enjoy trying different treats from other countries. As much as we love our mithai and halwa, we also enjoy brownies, churros, apple pies and baklava. Sometimes, we get confused between similar desserts and mislabel them. We see them in shop windows and don't understand their fancy names. For instance, people often mix up panna cotta, flan, caramel custard and creme brulee. Each of these desserts is delicious in its own way. Here's what you should know about them to appreciate them better:

What is Panna Cotta?

This smooth, creamy dessert is of Italian origin. More specifically, panna cotta is said to be a traditional Piedmontese delicacy whose name means "cooked cream" in Italian. Panna Cotta is made from cream, sugar, vanilla and gelatin.

What is Creme Brulee?

Creme brulee is a type of custard dessert made using egg yolks, cream, sugar, and vanilla. The exact origins of this dish are unclear. This treat is famous because it is usually topped with brown sugar - a layer that is later caramelised to a crisp, most dramatically with a blowtorch. The dish is generally served chilled, which contrasts with the heated top layer - leading to a play of textures in your mouth. Crema Catalana, a Catalan dish, is quite similar to Creme Brulee. The key difference is that the former traditionally contains milk and not cream.

What is Flan?

Flan generally refers to a sweet custard-like dessert topped with caramel. Many times, the names "flan," "caramel pudding" and "creme caramel" may be used interchangeably. Different regions have their own variations of flan. In some places, you will also find savoury flans with vegetables, eggs and even bacon. It is believed that flan as a dish originated in ancient Rome. It is also said that it was the Spaniards who first topped it with caramel.





How is flan different from caramel custard?

Sometimes, they are the exact same thing. It depends on which version you choose. Certain recipes, such as Mexican flan, use ingredients such as cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk - which you do not find in caramel custard. The Filipino version, Leche Flan, has a vanilla flavour that sets it apart. Note that flan may be served with a pastry or sponge base, whereas typical caramel custard does not have any such layer.





What makes panna cotta different from flan and creme brulee?

Unlike creme brulee, eggs are not used to thicken the mixture for panna cotta. Instead, gelatin is added before the mixture comes to a boil. It is then strained, poured into moulds and frozen till it sets. The cream is usually infused with vanilla or other flavourings before it is mixed with the other ingredients. In a few traditional recipes, rum or Marsala wine is added to the cream to give it a distinctive taste. Once the panna cotta is de-moulded, you can add a little bit of caramel or a coulis of fruit (like berries) on top.