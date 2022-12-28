From a pack of chocolate chip cookies to a jar full of sweet butter biscuits, these snacks often come to our rescue during midnight cravings. Cookies go great with a hot cup of tea, they fuel us on long road trips, and sometimes help us douse the fire in our mouths after a spicy feast. For many of us, our tea time gets enhanced when there are a couple of cookies on the plate. Now, somewhere we always try to look for a fresh variety of biscuits to replace those ordinary ones. If you are also on a similar hunt, then try this custard cream biscuits recipe by chef Tejasvi Chandela. In an Instagram Reel, she demonstrated the process to make the scrumptious custard biscuits. The ingredients include soft butter, custard butter, and some ice sugar and making them is easy as a cakewalk.

Wach the full recipe video for custard biscuits here:

If custard cookies aren't your thing, then we have a variety of other biscuits you can make. Here are some recipes to try.

Here Are 5 Delicious Cookie Recipes That Must Try:

1. Chocolate Chip Oat Biscuits

Not only the younger ones but even the grown-ups cannot resist taking a bite of delicious chocolate cookies. But these chocolate chip oat cookies aren't just tasty but also easy to make at home. In addition, it has oats that make it healthier than other biscuits. Recipe inside.

2. Atta Biscuits

Looking for something that complements your evening chai but is not unhealthy? Try making these light and crunchy cookies with simple ingredients commonly found in every kitchen. The recipe is quick and easy and the cookies can be stored for a long. Recipe here.

3. Butter Crunch Biscuits

A right blend of creamy, sweet, and buttery flavours is what these butter-crunch biscuits offer. It has butter, flour, cornflakes, and some nuts that give extra crunch and a scrumptious taste. You can prepare them quickly and relish them anytime. Take a look.

4. Cheese Biscuits

Do you have guests coming over and you don't want to offer them the same plain and boring biscuits? Make these crunchy biscuits having the goodness of molten cheddar cheese and a mild sweetness. Recipe inside.

5. Peanut Butter Biscuits

The nutty and distinct creamy flavour of peanut butter can be perfectly utilised in these biscuits. It not only has the deliciousness of peanut butter but also healthy fats and protein so that you munch them guilt-free. Here is the recipe.