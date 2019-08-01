Watch: This Healthy Spin To Bengal's Classic Jhalmuri Is Sure To Please Dieters

The best part about jhalmuri is that it is super easy to prepare at home

Bengali street food is a treasure trove of flavours that has won fans across the globe. From wholesome kathi rolls, to Mughlai paratha, chops and phuchkas, the range of snacks from Bengal is a rich and indulgent affair. One such scrumptious street food popular in West Bengal, Bangladesh and Orissa is jhalmuri. Jhalmuri is a hot and zingy delicacy made with puffed rice, mustard oil, onions, green chillies and spices. Jhal in Bengali means hot or spicy. One look at the ingredients would tell you that you need a good level of spice tolerance to fathom the heat. But it is worth it all. Jhalmuri can be called a spicier cousin of Maharashtra bhelpuri. The best part about jhalmuri is that it is so easy to prepare at home and offers so much room to experiment. Can't handle so much spice? Tone it down. Don't like certain ingredients, remove them or add some of your own. It is all up to you.





In this recipe of healthy jhalmuri, noted blogger and YouTuber Ananya Banerjee makes some tweak in the traditional recipe of jhalmuri and makes it slightly more diet-friendly. While the recipe does not do away with the puffed rice (what is jhalmuri without muri after all?), she does include some fresh sprouts and green coriander leaves. If you are on a weight loss or low-carb diet, it is best to avoid this snack. But if you are looking for something that is not deep-fried or processed, this could fit the bill.

