Watch: This Keto-Friendly Bread Will Be Ready In Just 90 Seconds In A Microwave!

Almond flour stands out to be as a perfect substitute for bread flour In the world of health and nutrition, ketogenic diet is one of the most popular diets that many fitness enthusiasts follow. If you're already following a ketogenic diet or plan to do so in near future, you'll be advised to steer clear of breads as they are full of carbs. However, you can substitute the regular bread flour with almond flour to make keto-friendly bread. This keto-friendly bread recipe, posted on YouTube Channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen', is an ideal way to savour bread without derailing your ketogenic diet.



Famous YouTube Chef Sahil Makhija has used almond flour to make this bread recipe and given a healthy makeover to the staple delight by adding a keto element to it. Almond flour stands out to be as a perfect substitute for all-purpose flour or bread flour. It's super-easy to make this bread at home; all you need is few basic kitchen ingredients, a microwave and 90 seconds! Yes, just under 2 minutes you can make keto-friendly bread in the comforts of your kitchen.



All you've got to do is whisk together almond flour, egg, baking powder, and butter together in a cup and place it inside a microwave for 90 seconds. Voila, your keto-friendly soft and spongy bread will be ready in a jiffy. You can cut it in round circles or shapes of your choice and make different bread-based delights like sandwiches, burgers, bread pizza, bruschetta etc.

