Watch: This Matar Ki Tikki Is An Ideal Warm And Nutty Recipe To Welcome Winters 

Tikki refers to a fried patty which is typically stuffed

As the air gets nippy, we are slowly gearing ourselves for all things wintery. Jackets, quilts, gloves, hot chocolate, gajar ka halwa are some of our most favourite winter essentials. Another winter staple we cannot do without is pea or matar. Sure, nowadays you find the pods throughout the year, but many people in India prepare a host of winter delicacies using fresh seasonal peas, missing out on which would be a crime this season. (Think: Gajar Matar ki sabzi, Matar ke paratha)





(Also Read: Matara Or Matar ki Chaat: Lucknow's Famous Street Food You Should Definitely Try)





This recipe of khoya stuffed matar ki tikki is an ideal starter recipe. Tikki refers to a fried patty which is typically stuffed with a mix of lentil, spices or veggies. You can serve this tikki at your house party, pack it for picnics and potlucks. This is perhaps one of the only ways your kids will ever eat peas without throwing a tantrum. To make the recipe you require some khoya, peas, green chilli, dates, pistachios, cumin seeds, hing, chopped ginger, salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder, besan and ghee. What you'll get will be nutty and wholesome. The fact that it is cooked in ghee and not refined oil makes it the kind of decadent we truly enjoy. So what are you waiting for? Pull out your aprons and start cooking; the winters won't' last forever.

Here's the recipe video of khoya stuffed matar tikki on NDTV Food's YouTube channel. Subscribe today for more such delicious recipes and incredible cooking hacks.





(Also Read: Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Toothsome Matar Kachori (Watch Video))













