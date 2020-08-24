Watch: Unique Mutton Chops Recipe Using East-Indian Special Bottle Masala 

Mutton chops recipe with bottle masala is a must-try.

For a non-vegetarian, mutton chops are a delicacy that they just cannot resist. Mutton chops are one of the most-ordered dishes in restaurants. If you love this red meat dish, you can now make it at home - not just like you get in restaurants but something that goes beyond and gives you a unique, never-seen-before version of mutton chops which will make you forget restaurant-style mutton chops. We have a recipe for you to help you make mutton chops in special bottle masala.





What Is Bottle Masala?

If you have never heard of bottle masala, you've missed out on one of the legendary Indian culinary creations that is also a reminiscent of the vibrant culture and history of our country. Bottle masala was invented when the East Indian Company was formed in India. This East India-special bottle masala is made with 25-60, or more different ingredients. Some common spices like khus khus, cinnamon, cloves, turmeric etc. are used, and some lesser known ingredients are added, like - stone flower, mugwort (maipatri) and nagkesar bulbs. This scintillating congregation of fiery spices and a host of other ingredients makes this bottle masala a must-try.





To make these mutton chops, beat them first with a meat hammer to break the fibre of the meat. This process makes it easy to cook and also easy to digest. Marinate mutton in curd mixed with bottle masala, black pepper powder, salt and coriander leaves. Keep it aside for about an hour. Dip the mutton chops in egg and then coat with bread crumbs and shallow fry them on low to medium flame till they are cooked from both the sides and turn out crispy and brown in colour.

Watch: Mutton Chops In Bottle Masala Recipe Video





