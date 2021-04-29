Do you too feel like eating nothing during the summers? If yes, then this article is just for you. Summer brings along dehydration, irritation and unwanted bloating, further leading to loss of appetite. Hence, we tweak our diet during the season and make it as light as possible. Juices and light and soothing salads make their way into our everyday diet. Besides, we also load up on seasonal fruits and vegetables to nourish us from within. One such fruit we swear by during the summers is musk melon. Juicy, fleshy and aromatic, muskmelon has all the reasons to be popular. It is super healthy too.

Muskmelon is packed with a bevy of minerals and antioxidants that help us beat the heat and regulate metabolism to keep issues like indigestion, acidity etc at bay. It is also rich in beta-carotene and vitamin C, which further promote immune health. Moreover, the water-content in juicy muskmelon keeps us hydrated and nourished. This is why muskmelon holds a constant place in everyone's fruit basket during the season.

While muskmelon is generally eaten as is or in form of juice, we like tossing a refreshing salad with the fruit too. How, you ask? All you need to do is mix musk melon and some leaves and spices of your choice and toss. This fresh fruit salad makes the ideal dish for the days you just don't like having anything.

Here's one of our favourite muskmelon salad recipes that needs just 5 minutes to prepare. The recipe has been shared by food vlogger Jyoti Dalmia on her YouTube channel 'Magic in my Food'. Let's take a look.

Summer-Special: How To Make Refreshing Muskmelon Salad:

Step. 1 Take finely chopped onion rings in a salad bowl.

Step 2. Add some lime juice in it.

Step 3. Add honey or maple syrup and give it a good mix.

Step 5. Now, add muskmelon cubes in the bowl.

Step 6. Add chopped mint leaves, red capsicum and green chillies.

Step 7. Add spices like red chilli powder, black pepper powder, salt and black or green olives if you have and toss. Always remember, add the salt just before serving. Leaving salt on salad for long takes the water out of the fruit and makes it soggy.

This dish is best enjoyed cool, so we prefer keeping the muskmelon in refrigerator for some time, before making the salad. For more such interesting muskmelon recipes, click here.

Watch Here The Detailed Recipe Video Of Muskmelon Salad: