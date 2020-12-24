SEARCH
Yuzvendra Chahal Marries Dhanashree: Couple's Two-Tier Engagement Cake Is A Vision

In one of the inside videos that have gone viral, we can see the dreamy cake that made it to their engagement party of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree.

December 24, 2020

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal took his fans by surprise by announcing his engagement with popular YouTuber and dancer Dhanashree Verma in August 2020. According to reports, the couple met and interacted during the lockdown, and decided to tie the knot this year itself. In an interview, Chahal admitted that he merely wanted to learn some dancing in his time-off; little did he know that he will fall for the choreographer. Dhanashree also accompanied Yuzvendra for his IPL tour that took place in the UAE this year; the couple met with other cricketers and stars too on the tour. Yuzvendra and Dhanashree got married on 22nd December this year in an intimate ceremony. The couple also took to Instagram to share a handful of wedding pictures with fans. There are also some videos from their engagement and wedding ceremony that are going viral. In one of these viral videos by @manav.manglani, we can see the dreamy cake that made it to their engagement party.

The two-tier cake was covered in powder-pink frosting and studded with white edible flowers and beads. One can also see the custom-made cake topper of the couples' initials in gold placed right in the centre of the cake. The flower arrangements around the table further make the cake appear too stunning to look away. The couple was all smiles as they cut the cake with their close family and friends. Cricketers like Brian Lara and Indian team opener Shikhar Dhawan congratulated the couple on social media.
 

