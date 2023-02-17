Do you find yourself struggling to cook on weekends? After working long hours during the week, it is no surprise that we find ourselves with zero motivation to cook anything on Saturday and Sunday. You may choose to simply order food. But when that's not an option, it is best to stick to making simple dishes - with a little dose of indulgence to keep your spirits up! A veg mayo roll is a perfect choice. Filled with simple veggies coated in a dressing of thick, seasoned mayo, this treat can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Ready in less than 10 minutes, it will also quickly satisfy your hunger pangs on days when you wake up late (because that's what weekends are for)!

How to make Veg Mayo Roll

Veg Mayo Rolls consist of a simple filling. Photo Credit: iStock

On weekends, another activity we often have zero motivation for is grocery shopping. Luckily, this vegetable mayo roll does not need any fancy ingredients or special garnishing elements. You have to use some of the veggies from your fridge and flavour them with leftover seasonings from the last time you ordered pizza. Yes, it's that simple! If you want to make veg mayo rolls, you first need to check whether you have any leftover chapati dough or chapatis themselves. If you don't have the energy to make even this, simply opt for a frozen paratha or whole wheat tortilla. To make the filling, stir-fry chopped onions, carrots, capsicums, chillies, corn and tomatoes for two minutes on a medium flame. Add salt and pepper. Transfer the veggies to a bowl and allow them to cool. Keep your chapatis ready in the meanwhile.

Veg Mayo rolls can be stuffed with veggies of your choice - or whatever is left in the fridge. Photo Credit: iStock

In the bowl with veggies, add a huge dollop of eggless mayonnaise and mix thoroughly. Don't add the mayo if the veggies are still hot, or you will be left with a watery mixture. Add oregano and paprika to taste. You can also add tomato ketchup and chilli sauce to balance the flavours. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly. Add some grated cheese to bind them together. Spoon generous amounts of filling into the chapatis. Top with lettuce for extra freshness. Roll the chapatis tightly and enjoy! Serve with any sandwich dip or sauce.

Click here for the full recipe for Veg Mayo Roll

The filling of these veg mayo rolls is a multi-purpose one. You can refrigerate it and use it later to make veg mayo bread rolls. Alternatively, you can spread it in between bread slices and toast them to make a layered sandwich. Try it and let us know how they turn out!