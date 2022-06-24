The weekend is all about exploring new cuisines and trying out new things. After eating dal-chawal every day, we seek to break free from the mundanity over the weekend and wish to indulge in foods that are unique and delicious! If you have been meaning to try out new cuisines, then we have a delicious recommendation for you - Thai! While this cuisine hails from Thailand, it offers a unique mixture of sweet, sour and spicy, resembling the diverse taste palate of India. The best part is that Thai food is quite easy to make and with the right ingredients, you can create a Thai meal at home itself!





World Cuisine: 5 Thai Recipes You Must Try

1.Raw Papaya Salad (Som Tam)







Raw Papaya Salad, also known as Som Tam, is a unique dish found in restaurants as well as on the streets of Thailand. It uses locally sourced, fresh vegetables and nuts combined with a range of tangy and sour ingredients. The raw papaya salad offers a roller-coaster of flavours, from being extremely spicy to being lip-smackingly sour.











Click here for the full recipe for Raw Papaya Salad.

2.Tom Yum Soup







Tom yum soup is the most well-known recipe in the category of Thai Soups. Generally, it includes shrimps but a vegetarian version is also very delightful. It is very quick and easy to make and is also enriched with aromatic flavours that make it a healthy yet delicious dish.











Click here for the full recipe for Tom Yum Soup.





3.Thai Chicken Stir-Fry







Strips of chicken are bathed in a flavourful sauce made from red chillies, lemon, sugar and soy sauce to give this Thai chicken stir-fry. The distinct sweet and spicy taste of this stir-fry makes it a crowd-favourite.











Click here for the full recipe for Thai Chicken Stir Fry.

4.Thai Curry







Probably one of the most popular dishes within Thai cuisine, this earthy and wholesome curry is loved by most foodies! With variations like red, green and yellow, you can enjoy a Thai curry that suits your taste buds.











Click here for the full recipe for Thai Curry.





5.Thai Chicken Fried Rice







If you love eating fried rice, then this Thai chicken fried rice should definitely be on your list. Doused with fresh red chilli pepper, lemon juice, garlic and pepper, this spicy rice dish makes for quite the tantalising dinner.











Click here for the full recipe for Thai Chicken Fried Rice.







Try out these delicious Thai recipes this weekend and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below!









