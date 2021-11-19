A good chicken dish always makes us happy! Whether you'd like to devour a creamy butter chicken or a crispy charred chicken tikka- a chicken dish is always a crowd-pleaser. Since the weekend is here, we bring you some yummy baked chicken recipes that you can easily make at home! Why baked recipes, you ask? Well, these baked recipes are not only healthy but also hassle-free. To make these, you don't require a huge set of utensils or ingredients. All you need to do is marinate your chicken with the correct ingredients and pop them in the oven to cook. Till then, you can sit back and enjoy as your dish cooks! So, without waiting, let us check out the yummy baked chicken recipes that you can make for weekend indulgence.





Here Are 5 Baked Chicken Recipes That'll Liven Up Your Meal | Easy Baked Chicken Recipes

This recipe spells indulgence. In this dish, chicken pieces are first marinated in a fiery sauce and then cooked to perfection. You can easily make this dish anytime and enjoy it with your friends and family. Pair it with any creamy dip for maximum indulgence.

Another spicy dish and drool-worthy dish you must try. This recipe requires only a few ingredients and will tantalize your taste buds. Pair it with a mild dip to balance the flavour of the chicken.

Who doesn't love crispy chicken wings? And if it is tossed in a yummy sauce, then it's even better! If you also like that flavour, then these baked chicken wings are a must-try. They are easy to make and indulgent to have.

In this dish, first, cut a chicken breast into smaller pieces and marinate it in a tangy mustard sauce with sweet honey that slices right through. Allow it to absorb all of the flavours, then bake it for about 20 minutes.

Looking for something spicy? This dish is just what you need. In this recipe, mix various spices with oil and some veggies. Then bake it in the oven till crisp. Pair it with a dip and enjoy.

Make these yummy baked chicken recipes, and let us know which one you liked the best.