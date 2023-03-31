The weekend is almost here and so are our movie plans. Weekends are indeed an ideal time to engage in our favourite activities. Many of us like spending our weekend doing outdoor activities like shopping, going out for lunch, catching up with friends for drinks and more. But there are also people who love taking a back seat and enjoying their weekend in their house, snacking and lounging on their beds. If you enjoy binge-watching your favourite television programmes or movies over the weekend, then get ready to indulge in some delicious snacks along with it. These snacks are healthy and you can munch on them guilt-free.

Here Are 7 Healthy Snacks For Weekend Binge-Watching Sessions:

1. Popcorn

Popcorn and movies together can never go wrong. Popcorn is a nutritious food because it is made from maize kernels. But avoid slathering it in cheese or butter. Just prepare with little salt and oil. This simple and healthy snack can become highly unhealthy if too much salt and butter are added.

Popcorn is a go-to snack for a movie night. Photo Credit: istock

2. Makhana

Also known as fox nuts, makhana is a great source of important nutrients like protein, manganese, potassium, etc. Dry roast the makhanas and keep a bowl full of it with you, next time you sit and watch your favourite show over the weekend.





3. Peanut Chaat

Peanuts are tasty, but peanut chaat is even tastier. Make this perfect healthy chaat recipe before you start your binge-watching session. This snack is packed with sweet, salty and tangy flavours and will also keep you full for long hours. You just need peanuts, onions, tomatoes, green chilli and fresh lemon juice to make this. For full recipe, click here.

Peanut chat can be easily made at home. Photo Credit: istock

4. Fruit Yogurt

Fruits and yogurt - both are healthy foods, which you can consume guilt-free. Make a fresh fruit yogurt bowl to tantalise your taste buds. In a bowl, add plain yogurt and top it with strawberry, blackberry, mango, and pineapples. Sprinkle some nuts and seeds, and your fruit yogurt is ready to eat.





5. Hummus With Veggie Sticks

This is a great substitute for French fries and ketchup. Unlike them, hummus and veggie sticks are not rich in carbs and sugar. You can make fresh hummus at home and have it along with freshly chopped carrots or baked veggies like zucchini, beetroot, sweet potato, etc. For hummus recipe, click here.

Make fresh hummus with chickpeas. Photo Credit: istock

6. Zucchini Chips

You can never go without a bag of chips when you're binge-watching movies. However, regular packaged potato chips are high in fat and carbohydrates. So, zucchini chips are a better substitute. They are inexpensive, have a very low-fat content. These can easily be baked without oil in 15 minutes.

Use one zucchini to make chips. Photo Credit: istock

7. Baked Beans And Chickpea

What could be better than a protein-rich snack like red beans and chickpeas? This snack can be made delicious by simply roasting the chickpea and beans for 20 minutes with some olive oil and seasonings. After baking, you can top it with barbecue sauce and a squeeze in lemon. Prepare this recipe an hour in advance to your movie session.





These healthy snack recipes will not take more then 15-20 minutes to prepare. So, make sure you take some time out before you start your binge-watching session.