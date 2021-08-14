It's Sunday, you've woken up pretty late and are still dazed and feeling lazy, but your tummy is grumbling and the hunger pangs are kicking in. Some Sunday's feel exactly like this, where you're too lazy to put in the effort and cook an elaborate lunch. These are also those days when you're not in the mood to order food from outside. Well, if all these situations apply to you, then you've come to the right place. To help satiate your hunger pangs with home-cooked, hot and delicious dishes for lunch, we've curated a list of recipes that you can cook in less than 40 minutes and don't require too much preparation.





The dishes may require minimum effort, but we assure you that they are loaded with flavour and will leave you licking your fingers and your tummy feeling happy and full.

Here is a list of 5 easy lunch recipes for you:

It's a super easy one-pot meal that is ready in 30 minutes. All you need is a pressure cooker to assemble a mix of vegetables, spices and rice in. Put the lid on and forget about it until the whistle blows. Could anything be easier than this? We think not.

This one is a creamy and delicious meal put together in one pan. All you need is to boil the pasta and add it to a cheesy tomato sauce made with onions, garlic and tomato puree. Add some vegetables or leftover chicken to jazz it up. Serve hot and top with more cheese.

This quick chicken dish is packed with flavour. This recipe uses succulent pieces of chicken that are cooked in a tangy tomato and milk gravy loaded with aromatic fresh ginger, coriander leaves and chilli powder.

It's a popular Indo-Chinese street food dish. It takes 20 minutes to cook and requires ingredients like capsicum, cabbage, carrots and spring onions. This quick-fix dish is a favourite with kids and is hassle-free to make.

5) Hummus Beiruti





Hummus Beiruti is a Lebanese version of Hummus that is flavour packed with copious amounts of garlic and is mildly spiced. Drizzle with plenty of olive oil and enjoy with soft pita bread or regular bread toasted with butter. A wholesome lunch indeed.





Enjoy a laid-back and relaxed Sunday with the help of these easy and delicious recipes. Do tell us which of these quick dishes did you cook for lunch this Sunday.