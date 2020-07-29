Low-Carb Diet: This Lauki, Tomato And Capsicum Salad Is A Dieter's Dream Come True

This low-carb salad recipe is made with goodness of lauki or bottle gourd

Even if you are remotely new to the world of fitness, you may be aware of the conspicuous reputation of carbohydrates in this world. The macronutrients has divided the fitness enthusiast - while some are trying to cut back as much, some are not in favour of eliminating the nutrient from their diet altogether. Everybody has their reason, which brings us to another crucial aspect of dieting - you have to figure out the diet that suits you best. A popular fad diet that may have worked for your friend, but it may not be tailor-made for you. Similarly if you have decided to embark upon the 'Low-carb' route, it would be a good idea to consult and expert dietician first.





Carbohydrates are a major source of energy for our body, but also metabolise soon, leaving you hungry again. This is why, many dieters are trying to reduce their carb intake nowadays, especially the 'bad carbs' that you find in refined goods, junk food et al.





Fortunately, our pantry is packed with seasonal fruits and vegetables that could not only meet our nutritional needs but our weight-loss needs as well. This low-carb salad recipe is made with goodness of lauki or bottle gourd, the much-loved Indian gourd vegetable is available only through warm months of the year. Other than that, it also packs the goodness of boiled capsicum, tomatoes, lettuce and pudina chutney.

Lauki is very low in calories

Why lauki you ask? Yes, we understand that a lot of us tend to share a love hate relationship with the vegetable, but we all also know that there are very few seasonal vegetables as nutritional as bottle gourd. Hundred grams of boiled bottle gourd contain about 15 calories, and a mere 1 gram of fat. It is also low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Still need more reasons to include it in your diet?





How To Make Low-Carb Lauki And Tomato Salad





In a mixing bowl, take one small cup of boiled lauki, chopped, one small cup of boiled capsicum (deseeded and roughly chopped), half a cup of chopped tomatoes (deseeded). Then add one cup of chopped lettuce leaves, drizzle some fresh pudina chutney and give everything a good mix. Finish off with a dash of lemon juice and chaat masala.







