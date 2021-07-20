Remember a few years ago how lauki (bottle gourd) was all the hype for weight loss enthusiasts? And if you hadn't done research then, let us give you some insights now. Turns out, lauki could be the next addition to your weight loss diet - it is packed with nutrients like vitamin C, Vitamin B, Vitamin K and is also a great source of iron, magnesium, and potassium. This humble vegetable also helps you keep cool because of its water content. It is easily digestible and also helps with gut problems. All in all, lauki is a beneficial vegetable that we should add into our diets regularly, especially if you are trying to lose weight.





Now, all this talk about health benefits and losing weight must have you thinking we are going to talk about some boiled lauki salad or an unpleasant lauki smoothie, right? Well worry not, we are actually here to give you a recipe quite contrary to the ones mentioned above, a snack. Yes, a lauki snack that will help you munch away your tea-time snack cravings and also keep you healthy at the same time, it is - lauki vadi.

Lauki has a high water content, which is why this vegetable keeps you cool

Lauki Vadi is an easy snack made with grated laukis and besan. To make the best use of this healthy snack, try roasting them with as little oil as you can. Are you ready to give this healthy snack a try? Read on the recipe and see for yourself how easy it is to make.

Weight loss Snack: How to make healthy lauki snack / Lauki Vadi recipe

Peel the lauki and grate it in a bowl. Add a pinch of salt, mix properly and let it sit for 10 mins. Until then, you can prepare all the other ingredients. Chop onions and coriander, make a ginger garlic chilli paste and get the basic masala like haldi, red chili powder, and salt.





After 10 mins, squeeze all the water from the lauki and add 1-part besan and half part sooji to it. Add all your other ingredients and mix properly, make sure not to add a lot of water; we want this mix to be smooth but not liquidy.





In a pan, put 2 tbspn oil and let it heat, take the lauki mix and shape it into round flat discs. Place these on the pan and cook for 5 min on both sides. Once both the sides are golden brown in colour, you can take it off the heat and serve along with green chutney or ketchup.





This is how you can include the versatile lauki in your healthy snack's lists, let us know if you liked the recipe and how are you planning to make these in the comments below.